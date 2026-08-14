Still need help after the tornado? Resource center reopens in Menasha this weekend

MENASHA (NBC 26) — People still needing help after last month's tornado will have another chance to connect with recovery resources this weekend.

Winnebago County's Multi-Agency Resource Center will reopen Friday and Saturday at the Fox Cities Campus Engineering Building, 1655 University Drive in Menasha.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone impacted by the tornado is encouraged to stop by. Help will be available for financial needs, food, housing, health and behavioral health services, counseling, supplies, debris cleanup, veteran services, and other tornado-related needs.

Several organizations will be on hand, including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, St. Vincent de Paul, LEAVEN, St. Joseph Food Program, and Partnership Community Health Center.

NBC 26 The Multi-Agency Resource Center will reopen Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Winnebago County Fox Cities Campus in Menasha to connect people affected by the tornado with recovery assistance.







People can also get help signing up for FoodShare or replacing food lost because of the storm. Other services include emergency financial assistance, short-term housing help, cleanup supplies, and assistance removing debris.

People don't need to know which organization they need before they arrive. The idea behind the resource center is to put multiple agencies in one place and help connect tornado survivors with the services that make the most sense for them.

The center initially opened earlier this month as communities across the Fox Valley began recovering from the tornado.