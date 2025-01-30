STEM Roadshow Inspires Northeast Wisconsin Students at NWTC

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — About 2,500 middle school students from across Northeast Wisconsin got a hands-on look at the power of STEM education at a special roadshow event hosted at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC).

The event brought science, technology, engineering, and math to life with interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and real-world applications designed to spark curiosity and inspire future careers in STEM fields.

Photojournalist Matt Kohls was there to capture the excitement as students explored robotics, coding, and engineering projects firsthand.

Watch the full story in the video below.