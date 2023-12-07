Staying healthy through the winter break

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Kids will be out of school for the holiday break before you know it, and UW Health is sharing a few helpful reminders to keep everyone happy and healthy.

Dr. Megan Moreno is a pediatrician and says parents need to be mindful how they talk to their children about food.

She recommends avoiding language about having to do more to burn off extra calories for the holidays, because it can have negative long-term effects.

Dr. Moreno says it's also smart for parents to set boundaries on how much time kids are spending on their devices and to make sure they're getting enough sleep.

"Over the holiday break, it can be pretty common for kids do a little bit of catch-up on sleep. So, staying up later and sleeping a little later is probably really OK and natural, but also as families, don't be afraid to set boundaries around making sure kids are up and present for the family and holiday events," Dr. Moreno said.

Dr. Moreno says it's also a good idea to make sure your kids' winter safety gear fits and it's properly working before they head out to enjoy the snow.