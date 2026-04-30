State Sen. André Jacque not seeking re-election

NEW FRANKEN (NBC 26) — State Sen. André Jacque announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election this fall, ending more than 15 years of service in the Wisconsin Legislature.

Jacque, a Republican representing the 1st Senate District, called it “a blessing beyond anything I could have expected” to serve Northeast Wisconsin. The district covers Door and Kewaunee counties and parts of Brown, Calumet, Manitowoc, and Outagamie counties.

“My passion for serving our community has not waned, but after much discussion with family and friends I have decided that I will not be seeking re-election to the State Senate this fall,” Jacque said in a statement.During his time in office, Jacque said he was the lead Senate author of more than 20 new state laws in the most recent session alone, and over 100 across his career — spanning public safety, infrastructure, veterans’ benefits, school choice, water quality, and health policies. He highlighted initiatives such as eliminating taxes on home utility bills and active-duty military pay, expanding Highway 41, and securing protections for first responders.

Jacque also credited law enforcement, local government leaders, and advocates for helping shape legislation to protect victims of domestic violence, combat human trafficking, and expand opportunities for people with disabilities.

He said he will finish out his term through the end of the year and plans to stay active in the community through nonprofit work, including the Greater Green Bay YMCA, Green Bay Area Crimestoppers, and other local organizations.

“This is not farewell — there is still much to be done and I will always work for a brighter future for our state… I have been greatly blessed, and God’s not done with me yet,” Jacque said.