State Rep. Dean Kaufert to retire after nearly four decades in public service

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah Repulican State Representative Dean R. Kaufert says his long run in public office will come to an end this year.

After more than 38 years in public service — including time as a Neenah alderman, state lawmaker, and mayor — Kaufert announced Monday he will not seek reelection to the Wisconsin State Assembly.

“Family and health concerns have led me to this decision, but it is not one I make lightly. Representing the Fox Valley has been an honor and privilege,” Kaufert said.

Kaufert’s career includes:

4 years as a Neenah alderman (1985–1991)

24 years representing the 55th Assembly District (1991–2014)

8 years as Neenah’s mayor (2014–2022)

2 years representing the 53rd Assembly District (2024–2026)

In his farewell, Kaufert highlighted bipartisan accomplishments from the past session, including tax cuts for seniors, utility sales tax relief, investments in child care and education, Alzheimer’s caregiver support, and women’s health legislation.

While proud of his record, he voiced concern about increasingly negative campaigns and the influence of out-of-state political money, calling it “destructive to our representative form of government.”

Kaufert, a lifelong Neenah-Menasha resident, says he looks forward to spending more time with his family and grandchildren.

“It’s time to enjoy life,” Kaufert said. “I’ve had the time of my life. Thank you, and God bless Wisconsin and the United States of America.”