State okay with Darrell Brooks representing himself at trial, judge delays decision until Wednesday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha County judge delayed her decision in court Tuesday on whether Darrell Brooks will be allowed to represent himself at his trial.

Brooks must file a waiver by 9 a.m. Wednesday if he wants to proceed without his attorneys. If he does so, Judge Jennifer Dorow's decision will be decided during a hearing Wednesday.

Brooks is charged with driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

On Tuesday, Brooks said he would "probably be better served by representing himself." He said his attorneys hadn't properly explained aspects of the case to him.

"I do not understand, and I say that because I'm still trying to know the nature and cause of charges," said Brooks.

Brooks also said he was completely unaware of some charges and penalties. At a certain point, Judge Dorow, frustrated with what she called Brooks' "word play," ended the hearing.

"No. Listen, Mr. Brooks. We are done here today. I cannot make a finding that you have an understanding of what you're charged with. The nature of these proceeding,s" said Dorow.

Last week, Brooks' attorney Jeremy Perri filed a motion Thursday to withdraw from the case. Perri and Anna Kees have been defending Brooks since November 2021.

The motion submitted to the judge says Brooks requested that he represent himself.

The State of Wisconsin says it does not object to Brooks representing himself at his trial.

On Monday, the state also objected to a delay of the trial if Brooks requests it. In a letter, the Waukesha district attorney said any request to delay should be denied given the scope of the trial and the emotional turmoil for the victims.

On the other side, the defense asked the court about adding a question for jurors, given recent political advertisements showing scenes from the parade and Brooks.

The defense proposed asking, "Have you seen any recent political advertisements featuring scenes from the parade incident?"

If jurors answer yes to that question, the defense says additional individual questioning would be necessary.

Court documents filed on Monday also give us a more clear idea of how the trial will play out. Citizen witnesses and victims have asked for their faces not to be shown when they testify. The district attorney has asked the court to prohibit photography and video recording of those participants.

The district attorney is also requesting Spanish interpreters for some of the victims likely to testify the week of Oct. 10.

Brooks' trial is scheduled to begin next week with jury selection on Monday, Oct. 3.

