State of the Midterms: Both sides' view of election season, with just days to go

The countdown to polls opening on Election Day has ticked below five days.

The energy is either with Republicans or Democrats, depending on whom you ask.

The Democrats have the energy edge, according to Kerry Trask, co-chair of the Manitowoc County Democratic Party.

"We're clearly the underdogs, and I think that.. it's a little like the Packers playing Buffalo, I guess," Trask said.

But Timothy Bachleitner, chairman of the Fond du Lac County Republican Party, believes the election energy is "...overwhelmingly with Republicans right now."

"...[W]e've had kind this sleeping giant... on November 8th, is when the citizens are going to have their voice," Bachleitner said.

Recent electoral history in Manitowoc and Fond du Lac counties has been one-sided.

Then-candidate Tony Evers, a Democrat, lost both counties in 2018 when he was elected governor by the statewide vote; Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson won both counties in 2016 during his winning bid for re-election.

Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, is running against Sen. Johnson. Tim Michels, a Republican, is running against Gov. Evers.

NBC 26 asked Trask what has worked this election cycle for Democrats.

"[Governor] Tony Evers is calm... he kind of leads by understatement in a way, and I guess there's a lot of people I talk to, who find that kind of re-assuring."

Asked the same question, but on the Republican side, Bachleitner said:

"What has worked is, actually looking at the day-to-day person and just how difficult their life has become in the last two years, the inflation issue is hurting each and every one of us."

He also said crime is an issue that will drive people to the polls. Crime has been a mainstay topic in Michels' bid for governor.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

