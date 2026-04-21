State health officials share reminders and resources after historic flooding

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — Flood recovery is in full force across communities along the Wolf River after historic flooding last week. Now, state health officials are reminding neighbors in flood zones about important health and safety precautions.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s particularly important to take care while assessing damage or removing debris because hazards may be hidden.

Downed power lines, broken glass and metal shards are just some of the common dangers after severe weather.

Officials say to avoid driving or walking through flooded areas as floodwater may contain dangerous chemicals, bacteria, fertilizers, pesticides and debris.

For those cleaning up near flood zones, DHS recommends wearing sturdy boots, long sleeves and gloves. The agency adds now is a good time to make sure tetanus shots are up to date in case of cuts or injuries.

For those working indoors in flood zones, DHS says to wait until a damaged structure has been cleared by gas and electric utilities, as well as a licensed contractor or building inspector, before entering. Officials warn that even if damage is not immediately visible, risks such as fires, electrocution and explosions are possible. Residents are also urged to watch for mold after floodwaters recede.

Food safety is another high priority after flooding. DHS says to never rely on appearance, taste or smell to determine whether food is safe to eat — when in doubt, throw it out. Any perishable food in a refrigerator should be discarded after four hours without power. Food that has come into contact with floodwater, even if stored in a waterproof container, should also be thrown away.

For those who have lost food due to flooding, resources are available. FoodShare members who lost food purchased with benefits can request replacement benefits but must do so within 10 days of the loss. Local businesses and nonprofifits are also stepping in to provide assistance. Neighbors who want to contribute to these relief efforts can donate monetarily to the United Way Fox Cities, drop off items at the Black Creek Fire & Rescue or purchase items off of an Amazon wishlist organized by Black Creek authorities.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warns private well owners to avoid using well water for drinking, preparing food or bathing until the well has been disinfected and tested for bacteria.

No matter how much damage you are facing, natural disasters can take a toll on mental health, leading to concerns such as anxiety and depression. DHS says help is available through the free and confidential Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is also always available by calling or texting 988.