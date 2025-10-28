State building commission to vote on $15M prison overhaul plan that could close GBCI

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin State Building Commission is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to approve $15 million to begin planning a major overhaul of the state’s prison system — a move that could lead to the closure of Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI).

The commission is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. A “yes” vote would fund the initial design and planning process, which also includes significant upgrades at Waupun Correctional Institution.

Governor Tony Evers, who chairs the eight-member commission, said during a visit to Green Bay Monday that the vote is a critical step.

“I’m excited. And it’s a good first step,” Evers said. “From my vantage point, we have to let the people of Wisconsin — especially Green Bay — know that we have a plan. We have a plan to do it the right way. We have a plan to close Green Bay Correctional.”While the commission includes four Republican members, the idea of closing GBCI has drawn some bipartisan support. Local Republican state representatives David Steffen of Howard and Benjamin Franklin of De Pere have voiced support for shuttering the 125-year-old prison.

If approved, the $15 million would not fund construction immediately, but rather the development of a formal construction and transition plan, which state officials say could take months to complete.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.