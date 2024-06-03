Standoff suspect taken into custody in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 44-year-old Fond du Lac man is in custody after a standoff situation Sunday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a man who pointed a handgun at another person and threatened to kill him after an argument in the apartment complex on Donohue Court at 6:43 PM.

They say the man took off on foot but later returned to his apartment.

Police established a perimeter and started negotiating with the suspect by phone.

They say the man refused to leave the apartment and had two children in the apartment who he would not allow to leave.

Authorities say the children were 4 and 5 years old.

The Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT tactical team and negotiators responded with SWAT team members from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they used an explosive tactical technique to finally get inside at 9:54 PM.

Both children were quickly and safely removed from the apartment.

They say the man resisted attempts to take him into custody, and they had to use a taser to secure him.

They say he was not hurt, and the man was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail with charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.

