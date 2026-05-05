Stamp Out Hunger returns to Green Bay: How you can make a difference

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The nation’s largest one-day food drive is back — and Green Bay is gearing up for a record-setting weekend of generosity.

On Saturday, May 9, the 34th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will see USPS letter carriers and volunteers across the city collecting bags of non-perishable food straight from neighborhood mailboxes. Last year, Green Bay’s effort brought in an incredible 86,000 pounds of food for families in need. This year, organizers are aiming to top 90,000 pounds — and they need your help.

Why It Matters

Food insecurity is impacting more families than ever, and Jeremy Beck, USPS letter carrier and Titletown Branch 619 food drive coordinator, says the act of giving couldn’t be simpler.

“Why not, is what I ask,” Beck says. “It’s as simple as taking a bag of food out to your mailbox. It’s all about helping out your community, especially those who are in need.”

How to Participate

Taking part is easy:

Fill a bag with non-perishable items — think canned goods, pasta, rice, peanut butter, or cereal. Place it by your mailbox before 9 a.m. Saturday. Your letter carrier will pick it up and deliver it to local food banks.

Volunteer Opportunities

While donations are crucial, volunteers are the heartbeat of the drive. Organizers especially need extra hands on Green Bay’s east side — to categorize donations or to help collect donations.

If you’d like to be part of the effort, whether by sorting food or lending a hand during pick-ups, there’s a volunteer sign-up link.

A Community Tradition

Stamp Out Hunger has been a staple in Green Bay for decades, with pre-pandemic totals reaching as high as 200,000 pounds of food. This year’s goal is ambitious, but with your help, it’s achievable.

Click here to learn more and volunteer — and be part of a movement that feeds neighbors, strengthens community ties, and spreads hope one bag at a time.