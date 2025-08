TOWN OF HOLLAND (NBC 26) — A portion of St. Pat's Church Road in the Town of Holland will be closed next week as crews replace a culvert.

Neighborhood leaders say St. Pat's Church Road from Staeven Ln to Lamers Clancy Road in the Town of Holland will be affected.

That begins Monday, Aug. 11 at 6 AM, and it goes until Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 6 PM.

Leaders say there is no posted detour for this upcoming closure.

Construction crews say work on the road will depend on the weather.