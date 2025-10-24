St. Norbert College to launch new majors, MBA program, and concentrations in 2026

DE PERE (NBC 26) — St. Norbert College is expanding its academic offerings, announcing plans to introduce four new majors, a “4+1” Master of Business Administration program, and fresh concentrations for existing degrees beginning in fall 2026.
New Majors for 2026
The new majors include:
- Sacred Music
- Digital Marketing
- Cybersecurity
- Exercise Science
Expanded Communication & Media Studies Tracks
Within its Communication and Media Studies major, the college will add new concentrations in:
- Journalism
- Professional Communication
- Sports Media
- Public Image and Promotion
Following Cuts Earlier This Year
The announcement comes months after Saint Norbert College cut 15 majors and eliminated 27 faculty positions as part of a cost-saving restructuring effort. College officials note none of the four new majors were among those previously cut.
Boosting Career Pathways
The “4+1” MBA program will allow students to complete both an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in business administration in five years — aimed at accelerating graduates’ entry into the job market with advanced credentials.
NBC26 will continue to follow developments as Saint Norbert prepares these changes for the 2026 academic year.