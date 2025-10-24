St. Norbert College to launch new majors, MBA program, and concentrations in 2026

DE PERE (NBC 26) — St. Norbert College is expanding its academic offerings, announcing plans to introduce four new majors, a “4+1” Master of Business Administration program, and fresh concentrations for existing degrees beginning in fall 2026.

New Majors for 2026

The new majors include:

Sacred Music

Digital Marketing

Cybersecurity

Exercise Science



Expanded Communication & Media Studies Tracks

Within its Communication and Media Studies major, the college will add new concentrations in:

Journalism

Professional Communication

Sports Media

Public Image and Promotion



Following Cuts Earlier This Year

The announcement comes months after Saint Norbert College cut 15 majors and eliminated 27 faculty positions as part of a cost-saving restructuring effort. College officials note none of the four new majors were among those previously cut.

Boosting Career Pathways

The “4+1” MBA program will allow students to complete both an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in business administration in five years — aimed at accelerating graduates’ entry into the job market with advanced credentials.

NBC26 will continue to follow developments as Saint Norbert prepares these changes for the 2026 academic year.

