St. Norbert College students preparing for ¡FIESTA!

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Students at St. Norbert College are encouraging you to come celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month during ¡FIESTA!

It starts Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Michels Commons Ballroom at St. Norbert College and runs until 9 p.m. with Hispanic dancers and a DJ.

The event has been going on for 20 years, and this will include a raffle of various items including a signed packers helmet from Rashan Gary.

St. Norbert College Assistant Director of Student Inclusion, Kristin Espinar, says money raised helps send students to the Hispanic Heritage Conference in Chicago.

"It's important to celebrate and honor the local Hispanic community. It's especially important for us at SNC, because we really want to uplift and elevate our local Hispanic community here. We have a great group of students," Espinar said.

Espinar says they have a goal of $4,000.Tickets start at $10 and go up from there.