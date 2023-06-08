St. Norbert College announces new business building

DE PERE (NBC 26) — St. Norbert College announced a major gift and a new business building to be built along the banks of the Fox River.

The Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics will be located on the current site of the college's Pennings Activity Center at the western end of the Claude Allouez Memorial Bridge.

“We are honored and humbled by this significant gift from the Schneider family, and we continue to be thankful for their deep commitment to advancing our students and so many others throughout our community,” said Thomas Kunkel, interim president of St. Norbert College.

Work is scheduled to begin this winter with the new Schneider Family Hall opening up in time for fall classes in 2025.

The building is planned to be 45,000 square-feet and a multi-use facility with classrooms, workspaces and an outdoor terrace along the river.

It will be the future home of the college's undergraduate and graduate business and economics programs, including a new sports management program that's set to begin this fall.

One of the college's oldest buildings on campus will also be getting a major renovation. The college announced that Boyle Hall will undergo several phases of renovation to enhance classrooms on the building's first two floors.

Boyle Hall was built in 1907 and now hosts the college's humanities and social sciences courses.