St. Ignatius Catholic School and Chesterton Academy teacher arrested

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A 7-12 grade teacher at St. Ignatius Catholic School and Chesterton Academy in Kaukauna was arrested on Wednesday, according to the school in a news release.

The school says the Appleton Police Department took Collin Killoren into custody and an investigation is underway following the confiscation of the teacher's personal devices.

No students at St. Ignatius Catholic School and Chesterton Academy have been identified in this situation at this time, the school says.

Killoren was immediately placed on administrative leave. According to the release, this is the first the school is hearing of any issues surrounding the teacher, who passed all background and reference checks during the hiring process.

If you are aware of any information that may pertain to this matter, the school asks you to contact the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500.