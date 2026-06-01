St. Cloud house fire kills family dog, causes heavy damage to home

ST. CLOUD (NBC26) — A house fire in St. Cloud on Sunday afternoon left one dog dead and caused significant damage to the home, authorities said.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call at about 2:19 p.m. from a passerby reporting a structure fire at 818 Main Street. Deputies and the St. Cloud Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Moments later, the homeowners arrived and confirmed no people were inside, but two dogs were in the residence.

Fire crews observed smoke coming from the roof and located active flames in the kitchen. The fire, believed to have started near the stove, was quickly extinguished along with remaining hot spots. The exact cause remains unknown.

No civilians or first responders were injured, but one of the family’s dogs died in the fire, officials said. The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

The fire is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire departments from Mt. Calvary, Calumet, the City of Fond du Lac, New Holstein, Kiel, St. Anna, Eden, Glenbeulah, Greenbush and Elkhart Lake assisted in the response.