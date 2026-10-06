SS Badger's Tuesday crossings canceled

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The SS Badger has canceled both of its scheduled crossings for Tuesday because of forecasted weather conditions on Lake Michigan.

Lake Michigan Carferry announced the cancellations citing gale-force winds and waves that could reach up to 18 feet.

The canceled sailings included:



The 9 a.m. EDT departure from Ludington.

The 2 p.m. CDT departure from Manitowoc.

The company said the decision was made for the safety and comfort of passengers.

Impacted passengers may choose to reschedule their trip or request a full refund and can can contact customer support at 1-800-841-4243 or email info@ssbadger.com.

The company expects the SS Badger to return to service Wednesday.