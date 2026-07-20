SS Badger's Monday night crossings canceled

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The SS Badger has canceled its Monday evening crossings due to hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan.

Lake Michigan Carferry officials say the cancellations were made for the safety and comfort of passengers. The impacted crossings include the 7:45 p.m. crossing from Ludington to Manitowoc on July 20 and the 12:30 a.m. crossing from Manitowoc to Ludington on July 21.

The decision comes as the Lake Michigan weather forecast predicts gale-force winds with waves building to 8 to 11 feet and occasionally reaching 14 feet.

Lake Michigan Carferry says it will offer alternatives for passengers whose travel plans are affected by the cancellations, including full refunds.

“LMC understands the disappointment and inconvenience this decision causes and apologizes for the impact it has on travel plans,” the organization said in a statement. “While we are always committed to delivering an exceptional and comfortable cross-lake travel experience, lake conditions will make it impossible to do so in this instance.”

Weather permitting, the SS Badger is expected to resume its daytime crossings Tuesday.

Passengers with questions can contact Lake Michigan Carferry's customer support team at 1-800-841-4243 or email info@ssbadger.com.