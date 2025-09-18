SS Badger Ferry to resume service after docking collision in Ludington Harbor

LUDINGTON, Mich. (NBC 26) — The historic SS Badger passenger and vehicle ferry is back in service this morning after a docking mishap Wednesday evening caused damage to one of its stern sea gates.

According to Lake Michigan Carferry officials, the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. as the SS Badger was attempting to dock in Ludington Harbor. During the maneuver, the vessel made contact with its permanently moored sister ship, the SS Spartan.

No passengers or crew members were injured.

Marine engineers are currently assessing the extent of the damage to the Badger’s stern sea gate. Repairs will be made to ensure the vessel’s continued safe operation.

“We are grateful that no one was harmed in this incident,” said Thom Hawley, spokesperson for Lake Michigan Carferry. “The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority. We are working with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of this collision and to implement any necessary preventative measures.”

The SS Badger — one of the last operational coal-fired steamships in the United States — runs daily service between Ludington, Michigan, and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Ferry service resumed this morning, Thursday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.