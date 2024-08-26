Sprinkler system saves Grand Chute trampoline park, firefighters say

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Grand Chute Fire Department is crediting an automatic fire sprinkler system for saving a trampoline park.

Firefighters say they were called to Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park Sunday evening just before 7:30 for a commercial fire alarm in the 4700 block of West Lawrence Street.

When they arrived, crews found an active sprinkler system and large amounts of smoke. Firefighters say there was no active fire because the sprinkler system activated from the heat of the flames and put the fire out.

Investigators found a battery charger system for one of the amusement devices that started the fire.

Firefighters say nobody was inside the trampoline park at the time of the fire. Nobody was hurt. The store next to the park, which was also closed, had small amounts of water seepage.

Firefighters say batteries and chargers similar to the ones involved in the fire are common in homes and businesses.

Firefighters are reminding people to "Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of Battery Safety.