Spring storm leads to power outages

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This weekend's weather has affected power for thousands of people across Wisconsin.

According to WPS, more than a thousand outages have left nearly 60,000 customers without power, and according to WE Energies, more than 100 outages have left more than 6,000 additional customers without power.

Some schools are also experiencing closures and delays due to the weather, you can see those listed at the bottom of your screen.

NBC 26 will continue to monitor these outages and closures as the day continues.