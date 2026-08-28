Spike in Wisconsin e-bike crashes raises safety concerns among riders, pedestrians

DE PERE (NBC 26) — As electric bikes continue to surge in popularity across Wisconsin, riders and pedestrians alike are raising concerns about a growing number of crashes involving e-bikes on neighborhood roads and trails.

Experts say the convenience and speed that make e-bikes attractive can also make them more dangerous — especially for inexperienced riders.

“It’s a heavier bike, it’s harder to control,” said Lora Glasel, co-owner of The Recyclist in Kaukauna. “You come up faster to intersections, so cars might not see you the same way they would a regular bike.”

According to safety advocates and local riders, e-bike-related crashes have nearly doubled over the past four years. Glasel says she’s also noticed more younger riders taking risks on neighborhood trails.

“Kids not wearing helmets. There’s really no rules of the road,” said Patricia Ryan, a pedestrian who frequently uses local walking paths. “Parents not really knowing what their kids are up to, and people not taking responsibility for their behavior.”

Others say speed is becoming one of the biggest concerns.

“There’s a lot of older people walking, and all of a sudden you’re flying by at 30 miles an hour,” said Jim Miller, an e-bike rider. “It’s a problem.”

Still, many riders say e-bikes provide important benefits — especially for older adults or people recovering from injuries.

Jim Miller and his wife, Bev Kelly-Miller, say their e-bikes have helped them stay active, particularly after Bev underwent knee surgery.

“I like e-bikes, especially for hills,” Bev Kelly-Miller said. “Going uphill, it helps tremendously.”

The couple says safe riding comes down to treating e-bikes with the same seriousness as any motorized form of transportation.

“Well, always wear a helmet,” Bev said when asked what advice she’d give first-time riders.

Glasel also recommends using taillights, wearing visible clothing and learning the rules of the road before riding.

“They actually have an immense amount of safe bike-riding information — not just for e-bikes — but about how bikes and cars can safely exist together on the road,” Glasel said, referring riders to the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

Safety experts say seasonal hazards could also increase risks in the coming months, including shorter daylight hours, wet leaves, heavier school bus traffic and deer activity.

For now, riders and pedestrians alike are urging everyone on the trails to slow down, stay alert and share the space safely.