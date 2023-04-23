Watch Now
Speed believed to be factor in UTV crash

Waupaca County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:07 AM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 11:09:30-04

IOLA (NBC 26) — A UTV crash in Waupaca County led to a passenger being pinned underneath the UTV resulting in a fractured leg.

As the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office reported, the communication center received a call at 3:08 p.m. on April 22 in the Township of Iola that a UTV crash occurred on private property.

Initial investigation showed a 32-year-old operator of the UTV was negotiating a curve when the UTV tipped over. Neither the driver nor the 28-year-old passenger was wearing seatbelts or helmets.

The passenger was pinned underneath the UTV and suffered a fractured leg. They were transported by ambulance to be treated for their injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, an investigation is ongoing.

