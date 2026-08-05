Spectrum activates free WiFi trailers and access points for Fox Valley tornado victims

FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — Spectrum has activated 10 WiFi trailers and opened more than 1,800 WiFi Access Points across the Menasha/Fox Valley Region to help community members stay connected in the wake of last week's tornado.

The free service is available to any device through the "Spectrum Community Response" WiFi network within a few hundred feet of each trailer location. Residents can use the connection to file damage claims, conduct business and connect with loved ones.

WiFi trailers are available at the following locations:

Menasha:

Hart Park near Appleton Rd.

Smith Park

Lake Edge Learning Center

Menasha High School

Jefferson Park

Elizabeth Court Apartments

Plank Rd Stop-N-Go

Doty Island (2 locations)

Appleton:

Palisades Park

Community members can find more information about available WiFi Access Points, restoration efforts and more at spectrum.net/wisconsintornado.