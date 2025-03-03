Southbound I-41 off-ramp to WIS 96 to close today

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — There's a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 41 this week.

The SB Interstate 41 off-ramp to Wisconsin 96 will close today in Grand Chute.

Work will including adding auxiliary lanes between Wisconsin 96 and Wisconsin 15 interchanges and adding bike and pedestrian lanes within the project's limits.

This work is part of the overall I-41 project that will reconstruct and expand 23 miles of I-41 from four lanes to six lanes between Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton and Scheuring Road in De Pere.

Detour: Motorists should use WIS 125/College Ave., Lynndale Dr., and WIS 96/Wisconsin Ave.

For additional I-41 project information and this closure, please visit: https://i41project.wisconsindot.gov/construction#wis-96-interchange [i41project.wisconsindot.gov]