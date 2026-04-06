South Webster closed for utility work in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in Green Bay will need to plan ahead this Monday as S. Webster Avenue will be temporarily closed for emergency utility repairs.

The City of Green Bay’s Department of Public Works says the closure will take place between E. Mason Street and Cass Street from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Traffic Impacts

Full closure of S. Webster Avenue from E. Mason Street to Cass Street

Closure in effect Monday, April 6, 2026, 5:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Drivers should expect backups near the work zone

What Drivers Should Do

Drivers are encouraged to:

Use alternate routes to avoid delays

Exercise caution when traveling near work zones

Follow posted detour signs

The Department of Public Works reminds residents that these repairs are necessary to ensure the reliability of essential utilities.