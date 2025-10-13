South Broadway in Green Bay closed for railroad track repairs through Saturday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Starting today, South Broadway in Green Bay is closed at the railroad tracks between Arndt and Clinton Streets as crews work on track repairs.

The closure, announced by the City of Green Bay’s Department of Public Works, will remain in effect through Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Drivers will be detoured along Clinton Street, Ashland Avenue, and West Walnut Street.

Access to local businesses will remain open during the project, but officials warn drivers to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

The closure and repair schedule are weather dependent, and any changes will be announced by the city.

