Son of former Packers Super Bowl champion dies following asthma attack

GREEN BAY — The son of retired NFL star Brady Poppinga, Julius Poppinga, has died after a severe asthma attack, according to People magazine.

Julius, who was 17, had been hospitalized following the attack. Now, his family has taken to social media to share memories of Julius and thank everyone who has shown their support for the family.

Brady Poppinga, who played in the NFL from 2005 until 2012, and was a part of the winning Packers Super Bowl team in 2010, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to address the loss of his son.

He said, "I would like to thank EVERYONE for their unbelievably beautiful, sweet and loving compassion sent our way. Julius is a special soul who has touched so many lives. He is missed, but we KNOW that through the Savior, we will see him and be with him again. #famliesareforever."

Julius' sister Jasmine also took to social media and shared a tribute to her brother.

"Words can not even begin to describe the immense amount of love, kindness, compassion, humor, athleticism, knowledge, trustworthiness, consideration for others, sincerity, loyalty, and friendly characteristics Julius holds. he is the best younger brother I could ever ask for. and the most amazing older brother to my younger sisters," Jasmine said in part.

She said she plans to celebrate his 17 years on earth, rather than grieving.

"Taking this tragic event and looking at it in a positive way has been hard, but instead of grieving, I would rather celebrate his 17 wonderful and beautiful years on this earth and all the impacts he made in my life, my families, his peers, teammates, teachers, coaches, and anyone who has ever met him," Jasmine wrote.