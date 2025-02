OCONTO, COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person was killed in a snowmobile crash in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:07 p.m. Friday in the Town of Mountain. A 55-year-old man from Mequon was traveling south on a trail when he lost control and struck a signpost with one of the skis.

Officials say the rider was thrown from the snowmobile and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The victim’s name has not been released.