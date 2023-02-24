Snowmobile trails opening in Brown, Kewaunee County

With the recent snowfall, some snowmobile trails are opening up in Brown and Kewaunee County.

The Brown County Parks Department announced Friday that some of its trails are now open. Zone 6 will open at 1:00 p.m. Friday and Zone 1 will open at 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Zone 1 is located in the town of Scott area. The trails are east of I-43 and north of Highway 54. Zone 6 is in the Howard-Suamico area. The trails are west of Green Bay and north of Highway 29. All other zones are closed.

Brown County Parks

Live updates will be posted on www.browncountyparks.org.

"It has been a couple of years since we have been able to open the trails, so please remember to ride safe, sober, and stay on the marked trails," Brown County Parks said in a statement. "Do not ride on our local frozen bodies of water, as the ice is not safe. Check with adjoining counties and whether the trail system is open or not."

In Kewaunee County, all snowmobile trails are now open. Trails are reported to be Fair to Good due to late-season conditions, parks officials said in a Friday statement.

Snowmobilers are urged to use caution. Groomers may be on trails and open fields may lack snow cover. Riders are urged to watch out for water, slush, icy patches, drifting, and thin ice on waterways and swamps. Some sections of the trail may be closed.

"Snowmobilers are asked to stay on the marked trails and respect adjoining property owners. Hundreds of gracious landowners are responsible for Kewaunee County’s state-funded and club trails. Please respect their property and their privacy," Kewaunee County parks officials said in a statement.

No ATV’S or UTV’S are allowed on Kewaunee County Snowmobile Trails

You can also check the 24-hour information line before heading out if you have any doubts about current trail status and conditions in Kewaunee County: (920) 388-7199.