Snow emergency, winter parking ban declared in De Pere & Manitowoc ahead of storm

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — With the first big winter storm expected to arrive in Northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, two local municipalities are taking steps to prepare.

The city of De Pere has declared a snow emergency. It starts Tuesday at 5 a.m., and ends at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

City leaders said drivers cannot park on De Pere streets during this time so that plows can clear the snow.

If you are parked on a city street, you could receive penalties including your car getting towed.

In Manitowoc, Mayor Justin Nickels has declared a winter parking ban. The temporary order will go from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

City leaders said you cannot park on streets that have bus routes, state and county highways, and other busy roads.

If you park on a street under the parking ban, you could get a $50 fine.