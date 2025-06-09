Smoke from Canadian wildfires could affect air quality through summer

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Most of the smoke haze faced earlier this month has cleared out. However, wildfires still burning in Canada could continue to affect our air quality throughout the summer.

The Wisconsin DNR says air quality levels have improved from “unhealthy” to moderate, but that doesn’t mean the risk is over.

Dr. Zachary Baeseman from ThedaCare explains why it’s important to understand what air quality alerts actually mean and how they should guide your day-to-day activities.

“Just because you feel fine and it says that the air is unhealthy doesn’t necessarily mean it isn’t impacting your health,” Dr. Baeseman says. “It’s really kind of a lifetime exposure you’re trying to limit so you don’t develop chronic lung disease from constant or prolonged exposure to outdoor air.”

Even on days when the sky looks clear, the air quality could still be poor.

Dr. Baeseman recommends:



Checking the Air Quality Index daily

Limiting outdoor time when levels rise

Using HEPA filters inside

Wearing an N95 mask if you have to be outside, especially if you have asthma or other lung issues

Stay informed by checking the DNR’s Air Quality Index daily to protect your health as wildfire smoke continues to impact our region.