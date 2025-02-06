Slick conditions lead to early morning slide-offs

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A number of drivers slid off the road Thursday morning due to slick conditions.

One SUV driver was stuck in the ditch off of Wisconsin Highway 172 and another vehicle was being towed away around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Even though there wasn't a lot of accumulation from the Thursday morning precipitation, a lot of that has created slick conditions for drivers trying to get to work or drop their children at school.

Please make sure to slow down and drive carefully as you navigate slick roads throughout our neighborhoods.

