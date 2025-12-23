Slender Man stabbing: Judge grants petition to revoke Morgan Geyser's conditional release

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha County judge on Tuesday granted a petition to revoke the conditional release of Morgan Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, after she cut off her ankle bracelet and fled her group home in November.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: arrested alongside a 43-year-old friend. She was brought back to Waukesha County, where Geyser remained at the county jail before being moved to a “different facility.”

Posen Police Department Geyser and Mecca being questioned by police

On Tuesday, Waukesha County Circuit Judge K. Scott Wagner granted the Department of Health Services' (DHS) petition, which was filed Nov. 25, during a brief hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes.

Geyser and her attorney, Tony Cotton, appeared remotely for the proceedings just a week after Cotton wrote to Judge Wagner informing him that Geyser would not contest the DHS petition.

Watch: Judge grants petition to revoke Morgan Geyser's conditional release

Cotton had also requested to waive the hearing on Geyser’s revocation, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 16, 2026.

Tuesday's hearing wrapped up quickly after Judge Wagner determined Geyser’s request to waive her revocation hearing was made voluntarily. He then ordered that Geyser return to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, where she had been held for more than a decade before being granted conditional release by another judge earlier this year.

