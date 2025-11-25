Slender Man stabber Morgan Geyser signs waiver of extradition, will return to Wisconsin

The State of Wisconsin now has 30 days to bring Morgan Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, back to the state after she escaped her group home.

Geyser appeared Tuesday in a Cook County court in Illinois, accompanied by a public defender. She signed a waiver of extradition and was told she would not be granted bond.

Anthony Cotton, Geyser’s attorney in Wisconsin, said he is not licensed to practice in Illinois, so he was not present, but expects to take over once she is returned to Wisconsin.

"I'll still represent Morgan. I mean, she doesn't have anybody else. I've been with her for 12 years and she has her family, of course, but in the legal system," Cotton said.

Geyser was placed in a group home earlier this year after receiving conditional release from a Wisconsin mental health facility where she had spent more than a decade.

She was arrested Sunday night in the Chicago suburb of Posen, Illinois, alongside a 43-year-old man after police said both were found sleeping on a sidewalk behind a truck stop. She is being held on a fugitive warrant.

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese said her office is working with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department to arrange transport back to Waukesha County.

"By waiving the extradition hearing, Ms. Geyser has sped up the process of returning to Waukesha County to face the consequences of violating her conditional release," Boese said. "Our office remains committed to protecting the community and ensuring this case moves forward without delay. Her alleged actions this past weekend only reinforce our position that a conditional release is not appropriate at this time."

Geyser is in the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Her next court appearance in Waukesha County is contingent on the department filing a petition to revoke her conditional release, which the district attorney's office says it would support.

"If they make that decision, then we will have an opportunity to fight it," Cotton said.

Dane County law enforcement is investigating her escape, and the Dane County district attorney's office will handle any related charges.

