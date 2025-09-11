GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — At the IQ Resource Center in Green Bay, more than 15 people have walked through the door daily in the past two weeks searching for a manufacturing job.

Area employers are struggling to fill vacancies left by retiring skilled workers, and IQ Resource Center Branch Manager Iliana Vega Snyder says there aren’t enough young people entering the trades to fill those positions.

“A lot of our younger generation is kind of doing a lot of job hopping,” said Vega Snyder.

To help job candidates find work in high-demand industries like manufacturing, the Bay Area Workforce Board is equipping job seekers with skills.

Skilled workers in Northeast Wisconsin needed for high-demand jobs

The board’s executive director Vickie Patterson says, however, that even entry-level jobs can be hard to obtain without experience.

In addition to manufacturing, the healthcare and construction industries need experienced workers. The Bay Area Workforce Development Board offers training in these fields.

“We’ve had no diminished need for training in healthcare and construction,” said Patterson.

She added that layoffs have not been a major concern in the past year for those with a job in Northeast Wisconsin.

Across the 11 counties serviced by the board, there have been no unexpected major layoffs from employers in the past year, though there has been an uptick in small-scale layoffs.

Patterson and Vega Snyder encourage those looking for a job to build their resume, but both note that soft skills are important for employers, too.