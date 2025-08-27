Skeletal remains discovered in Wautoma vacant lot

WAUTOMA (NNC 26) — Wautoma Police say skeletal human remains were found Tuesday afternoon in a vacant lot on Division Street.

According to police, the discovery was made just after noon, around 12:08 p.m., by a person mowing the property. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed the remains.

The area was processed with the help of the Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Team.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released. Officials say that information will be shared once the remains are identified and family members are notified.

Investigators emphasize there is no indication of a threat to community safety connected to the discovery.

