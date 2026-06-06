Six people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Six people were transported to medical facilities in Green Bay following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Montpelier in Kewaunee County on June 5, 2026.

Deputies from the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash at approximately 4:29 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 29 and County Road AB.

According to the initial investigation, a 29-year-old woman from Manitowoc was traveling northbound on County Road AB. She was the only occupant in her vehicle. After stopping at the controlled intersection of County Road AB and State Highway 29, she proceeded into the intersection and collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on State Highway 29.

The westbound vehicle was operated by a 16-year-old male from Kewaunee. Four other occupants were in the vehicle in addition to the driver.

All six patients were transported to medical facilities in Green Bay. Injuries ranged from minor to suspected serious.

Assisting agencies included the Luxemburg Police Department, Kewaunee Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, County Rescue, Luxemburg Fire and Rescue, Kewaunee Fire, and Kewaunee Rescue.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

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