Six injured in Freedom crash

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — Six people were injured following a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening in the Town of Freedom, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of County TK S and County TK C for a reported crash with injuries.

Preliminary investigation found an SUV had been stopped at a stop sign on County TK C and was proceeding southbound through the intersection when it was struck by a westbound pickup truck traveling on County TK S. Investigators said the pickup truck failed to stop at a designated stop sign before colliding with the SUV.

After the initial crash, the pickup truck continued through the front yard of a nearby residence before coming to rest against a house at the intersection. The force of the collision also pushed the SUV into a third vehicle traveling eastbound on County TK S.

Officials said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The pickup truck driver, a 60-year-old Town of Center man, and a 64-year-old female passenger were transported by ambulance with serious injuries.

The SUV driver, a 34-year-old Larsen woman, was also taken to a hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. One of the SUV passengers, a 39-year-old Larsen man, was flown by ThedaStar Medical Helicopter with critical injuries. Two children, ages 1 and 3, who were also in the SUV, were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 36-year-old Appleton man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities said the roadway was closed for about three hours before reopening.