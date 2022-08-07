Six generations of family honored at 54th annual Menominee pow wow

KESHENA — For many people, the best part of any pow wow is the food and dancing.

For Mary Fish, the pow wow is more of a family reunion. Fish has attended the Menominee pow wow for decades. Now she's able to come back to the same spot and watch her grand-kids celebrate the same traditions.

Though much has stayed the same there have been some changes. Fish said she noticed changes in the dress style for the dancers.

There's also been some pretty large changes in the Fish family. She's added 303 grand-kids to the family. That's six generations in the family all living together.

Having six generations of a family living at the same time is a rare feat. The family said they've heard of a few others around the world.

This family reunion is something that Fish said she enjoys. She said it's not often that she gets to see this much of the family all in one place.

A special ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon to honor the family's accomplishment and legacy. It included a special dance, and a gift from the tribe.