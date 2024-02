GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Atkinson Road Overpass at Interstate 43 is temporarily closed this morning as Green Bay police investigate a single-car crash.

All ramps are still open, but drivers will not be able to use the overpass to get to Hurlbut Street or Velp Avenue.

Please are encouraged to use the Shawano Avenue/Interstate 41 Exit or Webster Avenue/Interstate 43 exits.

The closure will likely take at least an hour, and we'll let you know when it changes.