Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old Ashwaubenon man believed to have dementia

ASHWAUBENON- (NBC 26) — Ashwaubenon police are searching for a man who went missing Monday afternoon and is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Thomas Bero, 76, was last seen around 2 p.m. near the 1500 block of Bruce Lane in Ashwaubenon, Brown County. He told his family he would be back in a few minutes but did not return. Bero has been experiencing increasing confusion recently.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a statewide Silver Alert for Bero.

Bero is described as a white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 280 pounds, with blue eyes, short gray hair, and a goatee.

He is believed to be driving a 2023 white Volkswagen Jetta with Wisconsin license plate 32327DS. The vehicle has a large red sticker on the windshield.

Anyone with information on Bero's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety at 920-492-2995. In an emergency, call 911.

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