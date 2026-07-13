Silver alert issued in Marinette County for Dunbar man

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Silver Alert has been issued in Marinette County for 73-year-old Harold Patz of Dunbar, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Patz was last seen on his property on Twin Lake Road in the Town of Dunbar between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Authorities said his ATV was found on the property near a small lake. Extensive searches of the property and lake were conducted, but Patz remains missing.

Patz was last seen wearing shorts, tennis shoes and possibly a black weighted exercise vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.