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Silver alert issued in Marinette County for Dunbar man

silver alert patz
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
silver alert patz
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MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Silver Alert has been issued in Marinette County for 73-year-old Harold Patz of Dunbar, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Patz was last seen on his property on Twin Lake Road in the Town of Dunbar between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Authorities said his ATV was found on the property near a small lake. Extensive searches of the property and lake were conducted, but Patz remains missing.

Patz was last seen wearing shorts, tennis shoes and possibly a black weighted exercise vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.

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