OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Tamasha Abwe.

Authorities say she may have dementia or some other cognitive issues.

She was last seen in the City of Oshkosh Monday around 5 p.m.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a blue dress or nightgown, and she might have a walker with her.

If you know where she might be, or you've seen her, please call police.