Silver Alert issued for missing Waupaca County man

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for Theodore Gary Nelson, 83, who disappeared from Waupaca County Sunday afternoon.

Nelson is described as 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a green flannel shirt, leaving his home on South Appletree Lane in Waupaca around 3:00 p.m. on May 3.

Officials say Nelson is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment. He left on foot and has not been seen since.

If you see Nelson, call the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at 715‑258‑4466 immediately.

In an emergency, dial 911.

📍 Last Seen:

Date: May 3, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Location: South Appletree Lane, Waupaca

On foot

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