Silver Alert issued for missing Oneida man

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — The Oneida community needs your help to find a missing man.

Floyd Bain, 87, was supposed to be going to Menards in De Pere or Fleet Farm in Howard on Wednesday, but authorities are working to learn whether he ever made it to either store.

Neighbors say Bain is 6 ft 0 inches, 200 lbs., with blue eyes, and gray or partially gray hair. He was Last seen wearing blue jeans, white and blue short sleeve button down shirt, green baseball hat and brown loafer-style shoes.

His vehicle is a silver Nissan Titan with Wisconsin plates UR2039, and it was last seen in Green Bay at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say they believe Bain has dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you have any information about where Bain could be, or if you've seen his truck, you're asked to call the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at 920-832-5000.