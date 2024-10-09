Silver Alert Issued for missing Marinette County man with dementia

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for Norman Hoefert, a 76-year-old man from Crivitz, who has been reported missing and may have dementia or another cognitive impairment. A Silver Alert has been issued, and his family and law enforcement are concerned for his safety.

Details of the Missing Person:

Name: Norman L. Hoefert

Age: 76

Height/Weight: 5’11”, 130 lbs

Eye Color: Green

Hair: Gray or partially gray, short

Last Seen Wearing: Blue jeans, black and gray jacket, blue shirt, and black and gray sneakers

Last Known Location:



Date/Time Last Seen: October 8, 2024, at 12:51 PM

Location: N7400 block of Right of Way Rd, Crivitz, Marinette County

Norman was last seen leaving his residence on foot, as he often takes daily walks. However, he has not returned, prompting concern.

Anyone with information on Norman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.