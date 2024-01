GENOA CITY (NBC 26) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wisconsin man.

Dennis Ryan, 73, may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Ryan was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black winter hat and a red flannel shirt.

He was last seen Monday at 10 p.m. from Primrose Road.

Ryan is driving a black Jeep Patriot with license plate number AHT4918.

Bloomfield Police Department

If you have seen him or know where he might be, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 262-279-3454.