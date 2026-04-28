Silver Alert issued for missing 92-Year-old Wausau man

WAUSAU (NBC 26) — The Wausau Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for 92-year-old Harold Peterson, who was reported missing Monday night.

According to authorities, Peterson was last seen around 9:10 p.m. on April 27 leaving Aspirus Wausau Hospital after taking his son there. His caregiver says he never returned home.

Police say Peterson is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has hazel eyes with gray, balding hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, glasses, and a baseball cap—possibly a Green Bay Packers cap.

Peterson is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment and may be at risk.

He was driving a gray 2014 Buick Encore with Wisconsin license plate ADJ3419. Surveillance video shows him leaving the hospital in his vehicle, but there has been no contact with him since.

Anyone who has seen Harold Peterson or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800.

For emergencies, call 911 immediately.

Official Silver Alert Links: